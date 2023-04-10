(WAND) - Warm spring weather will continue this week across Central Illinois.
After a fantastic Easter weekend, dry weather sticks around through much of the upcoming week.
Abundant sunshine today will push highs into the low-to-mid-70s and we'll drop back into the 40s tonight.
Highs Tuesday through Thursday will be in the mid-70s to around 80°.
Our next chance of rain arrives Friday with some showers.
Showers and a few storms are more likely Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.
Cooler weather will follow.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
