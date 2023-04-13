(WAND) - The warmth hangs on across Central Illinois for a few more days.
After hitting 80° in a few hometowns Wednesday, we'll be there again today with plenty of sunshine. Tonight, clouds start increasing as lows drop back into the 50s.
A few showers are possible Friday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper-70s.
Showers and storms are likely Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. Some of the storms could become strong to severe as a cold front moves through the area.
Ahead of the front, highs Saturday will reach the 70s. Sunday will be much cooler with temperatures falling into the 40s with scattered showers.
After a cool day Monday with highs in the 50s to around 60°, we warm up again by the middle of next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
