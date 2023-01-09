(WAND WEATHER)- A nice warm-up is on the way to Central Illinois early this week.
After light snow Sunday morning that melted away by afternoon, we'll see rain, thunderstorms, and snow showers later this week.
We'll start the week off with warmer than average temperatures in the 40s today and tomorrow and low-to-mid-50s Wednesday.
Dry weather sticks around until Wednesday night when rain moves in with a few rumbles of thunder.
Rain continues into Thursday when colder air arrives and changes the rain over to snow showers.
Rainfall amounts will range from one-half to one inch.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
