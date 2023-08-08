(WAND) - A warm-up is on the way back to Central Illinois.
We'll see a sun and cloud mix today with highs in the low-to-mid-80s. A few scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon.
It'll be comfortable tonight with lows in the 60s, then showers and storms develop Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning.
Some of the storms Wednesday afternoon and evening could become strong to severe with damaging winds the biggest threat. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out south.
It turns warmer and more humid Friday and Saturday with highs well into the 80s. The humidity will make it feel like the 90s.
A few scattered showers are possible Friday night into the weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
