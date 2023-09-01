(WAND) - A warm-up is underway across Central Illinois as we head into the Labor Day weekend.
While it won't be as miserable as last week's heat wave, an extended period of hot and humid weather is on the way.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast through Labor Day.
Highs in the lower-80s Friday will warm to the upper-80s Saturday and then top out around 90° Sunday and Monday.
Once you add in the humidity, it'll feel like 100° Sunday into early next week.
A weather system could bring scattered showers and storms to the area Tuesday through Thursday. At this point, it doesn't look to be a big rain maker.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.