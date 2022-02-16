(WAND WEATHER)- A major winter storm will bring a mixed bag of weather to Central Illinois over the next couple of days.
We'll experience heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, ice, and snow.
Ahead of that storm, it'll be rather windy and warm today with highs well into the 50's with winds gusting close to 50 miles-per-hour.
Rain develops today and becomes heavy tonight and early Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be in the 2"-3" range. This heavy rain falling on top of a frozen ground and the melting ice and snow from our last storm will cause flooding concerns.
As colder air blasts in Thursday, the rain will change to freezing rain, then sleet, and snow. We could see a tenth or two-tenths of an inch of ice before several inches of snow fall across a large portion of Central Illinois.
The heaviest snow will accumulate across the far north from Bloomington to Watseka with 3"-6" expected with isolated higher totals.
Decatur, Champaign, and Springfield will see 1"-3" of snow with an inch or less across the far south.
Bitterly cold temperatures and wind chills will greet us Friday morning with lows in the single digits below and above zero and wind chills as cold as -10° to -20°.
Warmer weather arrives by late weekend.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
