(WAND WEATHER)- It'll be the tale of two seasons this week across Central Illinois.
After a very windy weekend with gusts of 60-70 miles-per-hour, it'll still be rather breezy this week.
Morning sun today will give way to increasing high clouds with highs around 60°.
We'll warm a few more degrees tomorrow, but it'll be much warmer Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the low-to-mid-70s.
Enjoy that while it lasts!
A cold front will bring a few showers late Thursday night and early Friday. Temperatures will fall throughout the day Friday and it'll be much colder this weekend.
Highs will be in the 30s to near 40° this weekend with lows in the 20s.
A few snow flurries can't be ruled out!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.