(WAN WEATHER) - Rain chances are in our Thanksgiving forecast, but it'll be a warm one today.
Central Illinois high temperatures will reach the low-60s today as many people hit the road for Thanksgiving.
Morning sunshine will give way to afternoon clouds.
A few light rain showers are possible Thursday morning, but better chances arrive in the afternoon into Friday morning.
Thanksgiving highs will reach the mid-50s and fall slowly in the afternoon.
Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday with highs around 50°.
A moderate to heavy rain event arrives Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Rainfall amounts of one-half to one inch are possible.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.