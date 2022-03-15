Next 12 Hours (3).JPG
(WAND WEATHER) - It may not be spring yet, but it'll definitely feel like it through Thursday.

As light rain showers exit Central Illinois Tuesday morning, we'll see a sun and cloud mix with a few sprinkles today.
 
Highs will reach the low-to-mid-60's.  It'll be even warmer and breezier Wednesday and Thursday with highs approaching 70°.
 
Showers move in Thursday evening and moderate rain is likely through Friday.
As the rain departs Friday evening, a few snowflakes could mix in across the far north.
 
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
 
