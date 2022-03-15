(WAND WEATHER) - It may not be spring yet, but it'll definitely feel like it through Thursday.
As light rain showers exit Central Illinois Tuesday morning, we'll see a sun and cloud mix with a few sprinkles today.
Highs will reach the low-to-mid-60's. It'll be even warmer and breezier Wednesday and Thursday with highs approaching 70°.
Showers move in Thursday evening and moderate rain is likely through Friday.
As the rain departs Friday evening, a few snowflakes could mix in across the far north.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.