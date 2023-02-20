(WAND WEATHER) - Warm weather sticks around Central Illinois through the middle of the week.
After a spectacular weekend, we'll see a sun and cloud mix today with highs again in the 50s.
It'll be breezy at times this afternoon into Tuesday. While we'll see plenty of sunshine Tuesday, it'll be a little cooler with highs in the upper-40s.
Rain moves in Tuesday night and moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely Wednesday. It'll be breezy and warm, too. Highs could reach the low-60s.
Rainfall amounts Tuesday night through Wednesday night will range from 0.75" south to 1.50" north with higher amounts possible with thunderstorms.
Thursday will be very windy and it'll turn colder with falling temperatures during the day.
Friday will be chilly with highs in the 30s and a wintry mix is possible Friday night.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
