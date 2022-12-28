(WAND WEATHER)- Warmer weather will close out this year and ring in the new year.
Although it'll be rather windy today with gusts to 40 miles-per-hour, highs will reach the 40s across Central Illinois under a sun and cloud mix.
Fog develops across the area tonight into Thursday. We'll also see patchy drizzle, too, with warming temperatures.
Highs Thursday will reach well into the 50s.
Rain becomes likely late Thursday night and will continue, off and on, through New Year's Day.
Weekend highs will be near 50°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
