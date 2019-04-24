DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Winter has come and gone and central Illinois is finally getting warmer weather.
However, temperatures in the 60s come at a price. There are 20 different species of oak trees in Illinois, even hickory trees. All of them pollinate by wind.
Pollen is a powdery substance that comes from the male component of a plant looking for a female. Frankly, it is mating season for nature. Dr. Judy Parrish of Millikin University said pollen has to get to the tiny female flower.
"That's going to make an acorn," Dr. Parrish said.
The tree pollen count in Decatur, Champaign and Springfield is high. Trees are trying to catch up after freezing temperatures. While they are pushing out more pollen then usual, it's getting into people's eyes and noses.
Dr. Dareen Siri, an allergist, said it's understandable to experience sneezing, a running nose, itchy eyes and throat clearing. She said people with a serious tree pollen allergy despise the spring season.
"Rinse your nose out with simple saline so that you can get the pollen and debris out," Dr. Siri suggested.
The allergist also suggested using eye drops to rinse the pollen out. It is also suggested to wash before going to bed. Dr. Siri said pollen is microscopic and one wouldn't want to sleep in the same sheets with pollen on them.