(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy a nice day ahead of an unsettled period of weather.
Clouds will be on the increase today, but it'll be warmer with less wind. Highs will top out well into the 60s.
Rain showers move in Thursday afternoon into Friday afternoon. It'll be breezy with highs both days reaching the low-to-mid-60s.
A better chance of showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast Friday night into Saturday night. Some of those storms could become strong to severe.
At this point, Sunday looks nice with highs around 70°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
