(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois is shivering now, but much warmer weather is on the way.
While it was cold Tuesday morning with a freeze across much of the area, this morning is even colder with widespread 20s for lows.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast today. It'll be breezy and chilly with highs around 50°.
Our highs jump into the 60s Thursday and the 70s for Friday and the weekend.
Dry weather is expected through Sunday with showers moving in Sunday night.
A widespread, heavier rain event looks likely early next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
