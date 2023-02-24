(WAND WEATHER) - Warmer weather is on the way to Central Illinois after a cold Friday.
We woke up to temperatures in the teens and low-20s Friday morning and wind chills in the single digits and teens.
Plenty of sunshine will make it feel a little better. A light wintry mix is possible Friday night.
A warming trend kicks in this weekend with highs in the 40s Saturday and 50s Sunday.
Our next rain event arrives Sunday night and Monday. Thunderstorms are possible, too.
It'll be rather windy and warm Monday with gusts approaching 50 mph and highs reaching the low-60s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
