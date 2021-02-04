DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Shelters in Central Illinois are facing a challenge - helping those seeking safety and warmth during a pandemic.
Warming centers have to do more with less. Staff is either stretched thin, amenities are running short or there is an overflow of visitors. Despite the obstacles ahead, Jeff Mueller and his Oasis crew are pushing through.
"There was a point in my life when I was close to being right here," Mueller said. "I can't imagine what these guys must (go) through. Not just being alone, not just being penniless, not just having food but living in 10 degrees or less."
While there is an ongoing pandemic, running a warming center has changed how Mueller and his staff work. He told WAND News they're used to seeing 150 people a day. Nowadays, it's 70 people.
The Oasis has a table full of essentials for its guests: blankets, gloves, socks and snacks on-the-go.
"They're somebody's mother, brother, sister, aunt, uncle, dad, you know?" Muller asked. "They're important people."
In response to the pandemic, the day center has a capacity limit of 40 people. However, during times like this, Mueller said he goes above and beyond to care for a vulnerable community.
"I made a commitment when I first got here, that every morning we opened up, we will provide a breakfast, snack cake and a hot coffee," Mueller explained.
Mueller said the Oasis needs coffee. It's for the center's visitors and crews are running low. He also mentioned a need for socks for those without a home.
