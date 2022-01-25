(WAND)- With bitterly cold temperatures threatening central Illinois, warming centers around the area are opening up their services to help the homeless community.
Several locations across the area offer services to help individuals combat the cold temperatures.
Below is a list of shelters/centers that will be open:
Macon County
The Decatur Civic Center
Mon-Sun until 9:00 p.m.
The Oasis Day Center
(Capacity 50 people)
6 days a week, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Good Samaritan Inn
Hot lunches
7 days a week, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Salvation Army, Men's Shelter
Cold Cots, 2 beds
7 days a week, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sangamon County
Washington Street Mission
408 N. Fourth St.
Weekdays 7:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m.
Sangamon County Building lobby
200 S. Ninth St.
Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Kumler United Methodist Church
600 N. Fifth St.
Tuesday 4 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.
Lincoln Library, The Public Library of Springfield, IL
326 S. Seventh St.
Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Thursday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Municipal Center East lobby
800 E. Monroe St.
Weekdays 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Springfield Overflow Shelter (overnight warming center)
1015 E. Madison St.
7 days a week, 6 p.m. - 6 a.m.
Fifth Street Renaissance/SARA Center
1315 N. Fifth St.
Weekdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Helping Hands of Springfield
1023 E. Washington St.
Weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed between noon and 1 p.m.)
Weekends 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Champaign County
The Phoenix Daytime Drop-In Center
Location: 70 E. Washington St., Champaign (the former TIMES Center)
Contact: 217-819-4569
Website: cuathome.us
Tuesday-Friday Noon- 5 p.m. (Additional hours added when daytime "feels like" temperature falls below 10 degress)
Salvation Army Stepping Stone Program and Daytime Warming Center
Location: 2212 N. Market St., Champaign
Weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Other Champaign-Urbana options
The Phoenix, public buildings such as libraries, municipal (city, state and federal) buildings are available during normal business hours
