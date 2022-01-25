Generic homeless

Photo: NBC San Diego 

(WAND)- With bitterly cold temperatures threatening central Illinois, warming centers around the area are opening up their services to help the homeless community. 

Several locations across the area offer services to help individuals combat the cold temperatures. 

Below is a list of shelters/centers that will be open: 

Macon County 

The Decatur Civic Center

Mon-Sun until 9:00 p.m. 

The Oasis Day Center

(Capacity 50 people)

6 days a week, 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Good Samaritan Inn

Hot lunches

7 days a week, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Salvation Army, Men's Shelter

Cold Cots, 2 beds

7 days a week, 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sangamon County

Washington Street Mission

408 N. Fourth St.

Weekdays 7:30 a.m.- 10:30 a.m. 

Sangamon County Building lobby

200 S. Ninth St.

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. 

Kumler United Methodist Church

600 N. Fifth St.

Tuesday 4 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. 

Lincoln Library, The Public Library of Springfield, IL

326 S. Seventh St.

Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. 

Thursday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. 

Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Sunday 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. 

Municipal Center East lobby

800 E. Monroe St. 

Weekdays 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. 

Springfield Overflow Shelter (overnight warming center)

1015 E. Madison St. 

7 days a week, 6 p.m. - 6 a.m. 

Fifth Street Renaissance/SARA Center 

1315 N. Fifth St.

Weekdays 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

Helping Hands of Springfield 

1023 E. Washington St. 

Weekdays 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. (closed between noon and 1 p.m.)

Weekends 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. 

Champaign County 

The Phoenix Daytime Drop-In Center

Location: 70 E. Washington St., Champaign (the former TIMES Center)

Contact: 217-819-4569

Website: cuathome.us

Tuesday-Friday Noon- 5 p.m. (Additional hours added when daytime "feels like" temperature falls below 10 degress)

Salvation Army Stepping Stone Program and Daytime Warming Center

Location: 2212 N. Market St., Champaign

Weekdays 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. 

Other Champaign-Urbana options 

The Phoenix, public buildings such as libraries, municipal (city, state and federal) buildings are available during normal business hours 

