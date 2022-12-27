(WAND WEATHER)- Much warmer temperatures are on the way to Central Illinois.
It's still very cold this morning with widespread single digits and wind chills below zero.
We'll see plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow even as some clouds blow across the area.
After topping out near 30° today, we'll jump into the 40s Wednesday, and the 50s Thursday.
Rain moves in Thursday night and we could even hear some thunder.
Wet weather sticks around through early New Year's Day.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
