(WAND WEATHER)- Finally, a nice couple of days are on the way for Central Illinois.
Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast today and tomorrow and the winds won't be as brisk as the past couple of days.
Highs will be in the 60s today and in the low-to-mid-70s Thursday.
Showers are likely Friday with the heaviest rain falling across our southern hometowns. Rainfall amounts will be around one-quarter to one-half of an inch there with lesser amounts to the north.
After highs in the 60s Friday with the rain, it'll warm up this weekend into next week.
Highs Saturday will be in the mid-70s and upper-70s are expected Sunday through Tuesday.
Scattered showers and storms are possible Sunday through Tuesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
