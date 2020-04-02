DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Child advocates remind parents to protect their children from online predators, especially while school it out due to COVID-19.
The Child 1st Center in Decatur wants parents to be aware that online predators are on the hunt, because they know kids are spending more time online.
"Predators know that these kids are going to be at home learning and on their devices even more than they already are," said Jean Moore, Executive Director of the Child 1st Center.
Moore said online safety is something that has been on her mind, since the switch to E-learning took full effect. She encourages parents to discuss internet safety with their children and set guidelines. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and NetSmartzKids has information and tools parents can use to help manage their child's online activity.
In addition, advocates at the center are concerned about the welfare of children during the state's stay-at-home order. Many students are engaged in E-learning or spending quality tie with family, others may be at risk for abuse.
"A lot of those kids are in places with possibly with some people who are not responsible, kind care takers," said Jean Moore, Executive Director of Child 1st Center.
The Child 1st Center is a child advocacy center that serves children and families in Macon and Piatt Counties. Moore said last year they fielded 370 abuse and neglect cases in their office. A lot of these cases are reported by mandated reporters, like teachers or daycare workers. Moore fears with the stay-at-home order extending there will be abuse cases that will go unreported.
"With the economic stress, with the family stress and all this time together I'm concerned."
Community members who spot abuse and neglect should report it right away to authorities. Moore said while it's not every case, studies show where abuse and neglect lead to negative factors in life for not only the victim, but for others around them.
"People who have been incarcerated, who have had serious health problems a lot of those situations adults can look back and say there was child abuse, domestic violence and things in their past that lead to those situations."
April is Child Abuse Awareness Month, the Child 1st Center encourages community members to be aware and educated about child abuse and neglect within the community. Call law enforcement right away if there signs of abuse and neglect or call 1-800-252-2873. The Child 1st Center is open and ready to help with questions or additional resources, call 217-422-6294.