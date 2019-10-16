CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are asking for help from the public in tracking down a suspect in a recent shooting.
The Champaign Police Department is looking for 30-year-old Jerry D. Exum. Police believe he is involved in the Oct. 5 shooting in the 1900 block of West Bradley Avenue.
Police were called to the area around 11:43 p.m. Officials believe the shooting happened in the parking lot of a private business. When they arrived they found a 25-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. His injuries were non-life-threatening. Shortly after the victim was taken to the hospitial, police learned of a second shooting victim with a life-threatening gunshot wound.
Both victims are expected to survive the shooting.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Exum for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Exum is described as a black male, 6 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 220 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone who may have information on this shooting or Exum’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 217-351-4545.