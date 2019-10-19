Warrant issued for Friday's shooting investigation

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police have identified 20-year-old Jabari Morris of Rantoul, as the suspect in Friday's shooting. Police are now asking for the publics support to help locate him
Friday at approximately 8:26 p.m. Champaign Police learned that a 32-year-old male victim arrived to a local hospital suffering two gunshot wounds to his leg.
According to police, the shooting happened in the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of West Kirby Avenue. Additional information suggests the shooting was preceded by a verbal argument. He is expected to be okay.
In connection to the shooting, an arrest warrant has been issued for Morris for the offense of Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. Bond of the warrant was set at $500,000.
Morris is described as a black male 5 feet 5 inches tall and approximately 120 pounds with black hair.
Anyone who may have information on this shooting or the whereabouts of Morris is encouraged to contact police at 217-351-4545