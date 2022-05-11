DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police said stabbed two women in a home invasion in Decatur last week.
Police were called to a home in the 2800 block of E. Locust St. just after 8 p.m. May 5.
They found a 51-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman with puncture wounds to their bodies.
Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.
On Wednesday police issued a warrant for 49-year-old Corey M. Smith on two charges of attempted first degree murder, home invasion, aggravated domestic battery and theft.
He has a bond sent at $5 million.
Police say he is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call police or 911.
