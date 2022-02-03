PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Peoria man in connection with an officer-involved shooting.
Carlos D. Jones, 43, is considered armed and dangerous and is wanted for reckless discharge of a firearm.
Police said Jones was involved in an officer-involved shooting shortly after midnight on Jan. 31 in the 1200 block of E. McClure Avenue in Peoria.
Officers are warning the public not to approach Jones if you think you see him, as they consider him to be possibly armed and a dangerous suspect.
Anyone with information concerning Jones whereabouts, or any information on this case should call the Peoria Police Department at 309-673-4521, Illinois State Police Zone 4 Investigations at 309-693-5015, Tip411, or Crime Stoppers at 673-9000.
