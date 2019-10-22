CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) Champaign police are looking for a suspect after a home invasion involving shots being fired.
Officials say they are looking for 29-year-old Michael A. Rodgers of Champaign.
A warrant was issued for Rodgers for the home invasion on Oct. 21 at 4:40 a.m. in the 2300 block of Belmore Drive.
According to police, a male suspect, believed to be Rodgers, came to the home and threatened to harm a female inside. After she refused to let the man inside he tried to forcibly gain access to the home, causing the female to fire a gun. The offender also fired several rounds into the residence as he fled. No injuries were reported.
Police say they are searching for Rodgers and need help from the public help to find him. He is wanted for home invasion and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Anyone with information about this incident or the whereabouts of Rodgers is asked to please to contact police at 217-351-4545. Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.