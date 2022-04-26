WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Former residents of a building that burned down Monday at Diamonds Apartments are getting lots of help from the community. On Tuesday, they are faced with the rumble that once was 12 families' homes.
"One of the guys next door found some of his old record players and his old records and stuff that he'd collected for years. And he found them like all burnt and covered in water. I thought he was gonna just like break down and cry," said one resident, Cheyenne Hollowell.
She said she just moved to these apartments a month ago and just finished putting her apartment together just how she wanted it. Since the fire, so many people have reached out to help even though she is so new to the area.
"They're all reaching out to help and it's it's really touching. And it kind of solidifies a good reason why I picked Warrensburg [to live]," Hollowell said.
The Barclay Public Library has collected donations all day and is already struggling with storage.
"It's this is a good problem to have. Isn't it, though, that our community stepped up and that we have this much stuff," said Michelle Sawicki with the library.
And students through Warrensburg High School and middle school honor society worked together to lend a hand. It is a gift their teacher says teaches them a lesson that goes beyond the textbook.
"Sometimes taking care of the people around you is more important," said Stephanie Thien, Warrensburg teacher and honor society sponsor.
