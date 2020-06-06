WARRENSBURG, Il. (WAND) - The Warrensburg Corn Festival has been postponed until 2021.
The festival was set for July 23-25 this year. The Festival Committee says it will grow an even better event for July 2021.
The postponement was announced on Facebook.
