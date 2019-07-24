WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) – The Warrensburg Corn Festival is set to return this year at the end of July.
Events begin on the night of Thursday, July 25 with Krekel’s West Family Night. Things to do on that night include Fun To Go Inflatables and the Scovill Mobile Zoo at the Illini Park, among other activities.
Festivities are scheduled to then continue through Saturday, July 27.
On Saturday, there is a Masonic Lodge Breakfast from 7-10 a.m., followed by a 5K run/walk, a 10 a.m. parade and other fun activities for families. Saturday’s schedule begins with a cornhole tournament and dodgeball.
