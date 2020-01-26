CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WAND) - A local man from Warrensburg is making a big impact at Southeast Missouri State University. According to the college, senior entrepreneurship major, Gabrione Kent, has helped fight food insecurity on campus and in the local community.
The college says he’s done so through the One Meal A Week program. It’s a way for students to donate their unused meal plan dollars to the Redhawk Food Pantry.
College officials say the idea for the program, started as a classroom project for Kent, who had to develop a business idea. Kent, chose to combine his business concept with charity, while cutting down on food waste.
As of last November, One Meal A Week has raised nearly $10,000 in food donations since the program’s start.
To learn more about Kent’s project, click here.