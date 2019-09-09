WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Warrensburg students will soon have to take a test in order for school officials to determine where they are at mentally and emotionally.
This kind of test will not affect their grade or grade point average. The purpose is to collect data.
Dr. Kristen Kendrick-Weikle said there's a need for social and emotional support for her students. She wants to see what they could be struggling with. She intends to learn more in the hope to push students in the right direction to succeed.
"I think educators have long always suspected 'gosh something is going on with the student', and they didn't realize that was a socially-emotionally concern," Dr. Kendrick-Weikle said.
The survey runs through Panorama, an education software that monitors a student's progress. Questions on the survey would include:
- "When you get stuck while learning something new, how likely are you to try a different strategy?"
- "If you fail to reach an important goal, how likely are you to try again?
- "How often do you use strategies to learn more effectively?"
The student would have a choice to answer from almost never, sometimes to almost always.
"We can tailor instruction lessons whether it be whole groups, small groups or (by) individual," the superintendent said.
Research shows students see better grades and better stress management, something Gayland Thomas would want for his seventh grader.
"I think it's good to know where they are mentally so they can adjust their curriculum to wherever they have to be to help them the best they can," Thomas said.
The survey will be available for students in October.