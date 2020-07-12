WASHINGTON D.C (WAND) - After a thorough review, the Washington Redskins are expected to retire the team's nickname Monday, sources say.
Fedex, the title sponsor of the Redskins' stadium in Landover, released a public statement on July 2 asking the team to change its name. Fedex threatened to take its name off the stadium at the end of the season if the team's name was not changed.
Sources say the organization is not expected to announce its new nickname immediately, due to trademark issues.
The timeline for a new name remains unclear.
The team's name and logo has drawn controversy throughout the franchise's history, many claiming it as offensive to Native Americans.
