DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Every year, Dr. Patrick Murphy said a handful of people will experience a heart attack from shoveling snow.
Murphy, a cardiologist with the Prairie Heart Institute, said shoveling snow can put an enormous strain on the body. The doctor said light snow 'is relatively heavy.'
"The cold causes our blood vessels throughout our body to constrict because our body doesn't want to lose heat," Murphy explained.
That ultimately causes one's blood pressure to rise. It is similar to exercising without warming up or stretching in freezing temperatures.
"It is not necessarily warming up your shoulder muscles for this episode," Murphy said. "It's warming up your body's system to be able to take this incredible strain."
"I want to get the snow out the way so I can get to work," WAND's Tristan Hardy said. "How can I do this safely and efficiently?"
The Decatur Cardiologist said if one has to use a shovel, use it to move the snow for a small amount of time. The chore does not have to be done all at once.
Murphy suggested one should go back inside to warm up occasionally. He then advised to stop shoveling if one is out of breath, dizzy or has chest pains. If there isn't any progress, call an ambulance.
"If they're having a problem, you deal with it and don't wish it away," Murphy said.
Health experts suggest shoveling lighter loads, drinking plenty of water or hire a neighbor to do the job.
