CHICAGO (WAND) – Citizen watchdog groups are calling on lawmakers to crack down on lobbyists and to stop the practice of lawmakers lobbying other units of government and municipalities.
“Illinois has always had its share of bad actors and our state is known for corruption. Not just for elected officials who are sent to prison but for jaw dropping ethical breaches for which our laws look the other way,” said Marie Dillon of the Better Government Association. Dillon was testifying before a joint House-Senate ethics commission looking into possible reforms after the recent reports of FBI investigations that have shook the Illinois State Capitol. “Yet again, a federal investigation is causing people in the state to recoil at the actions of your elected representatives.”
Alisa Kaplan of Reform Illinois urged lawmakers to make a number of reforms including limits to lawmaker lobbying.
“The ability of state legislators to lobby other units of government can create significant conflicts of interest and opportunities for corruption,” Kaplan stated. “Eliminate the possibility that state legislators will use their public position to insert inappropriate pressure on local officials for the benefit of their private clients.”
The commission is expected to make recommendations for possible reforms sometime in March.