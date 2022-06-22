SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – The Shelby County Treasurer, Erica Firnhaber, is being praised for her work by the Edgar County Watchdogs. Firnhaber, a sometimes thorn in the side of the county board, has pointed out issues since she came into office concerning the handling of taxpayer dollars.
“Nobody in the county was using time cards. They were issuing payroll and had no clue who was working when,” said Kirk Allen of the Edgar County Watchdogs. “The treasurer is the only person, with a few exceptions of some board members, that have stood up and tried to push back and get answers and they can’t get answers.”
When Firnhaber came into office tracking hours worked by employees was haphazard at best. Simply, there were no timecards.
“The entire county. When I received a payroll, I would receive from department heads a list of employees, a base amount to pay them with no documentation of time worked, benefit time used,” she told WAND News. The county finally implemented a time card system in 2020.
Another issue she discovered during her tenure deals with real estate taxes for mobile homes. Taxes were frequently not paid and Shelby County did nothing to collect that money. In some cases she found taxes were delinquent by 24 to 25 years. Firnhaber has been going after those taxes. She believes she has taken in additional $60,000 to benefit Shelby County taxpayers in the past couple of years.
