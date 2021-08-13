GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - More than 100 people were forced out of their homes due to flooding in Gibson City, said Randy Wyant, Ward 2 alderman for Gibson City.
Thursday's rainfall caused significant flooding throughout the city. Water covered the roadways, forcing officials to close roads into the city.
"We talked to some 90-year-old people yesterday and they said they had never seen flooding like this in Gibson City. It was kind of a once in a life time event," said Wyant.
Storms started to move into the area early Thursday morning, Wyant told WAND News. City officials were keeping an eye out for flooding, however, they noticed around noon the city started to see severe flooding and they had to act fast.
"Everybody stepped up very well and worked really hard," Wyant said. "I mean, I can't name everyone, but they all did a good job helping us."
As of Thursday morning, Wyant told WAND News city leaders would meet with emergency services and assess all of the flooding and flood damage. As of 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, all of the roads reopened in Gibson City. There was still standing water in some areas.
The City of Gibson posted on Facebook stating it is working closely with the GCMS School District and The American Red Cross to provide housing to people currently displaced.
Also on the post, it was announced FEMA is not involved in any efforts in the city. Residents are urged to contact their insurance companies and landlords regarding damages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.