ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND)- The Villiage of Argenta reports a a water main break in the 200 block of East Prairie Street.
Due to the break, water service have been shut off to residents in the 100 and 200 blocks of East Prairie and the 300 block of North Warren Street.
The Villiage says a boil order will be issued for these residents after service has been restored.
