MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A water main break response is underway in Mt. Zion.
The village announced late Tuesday some people may be experiencing low or no water pressure due to the break, which happened at Woodland Drive and Debby Drive. It is a result of the Ameren gas main replacement project, officials said.
Crews are working quickly to repair service. The village website will be updated at that time.
The village thanked people for their patience in a Tuesday night notice.
