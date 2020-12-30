LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois American Water has lifted water conservation measures in Lincoln.
The conservation measures started Tuesday. Water use is no longer restricted.
Illinois American Water completed critical electrical repairs at the Lincoln District’s South Water Treatment Plant.
Data analysis was also conducted to confirm operational reliability.
Eric Larson, senior operations manager for Illinois American Water’s Western Division said, “There is always a sense of urgency when critical repairs need to be made. Being a part of the Illinois American Water family gives us access to materials and resources not only locally but regionally. This allowed us to expedite repairs and keep water service flowing to our customers.”
Larson also thanked customers. “Our customers adhered to the temporary water use restrictions, and by doing so, supported our team in the field. We really appreciate their efforts and are proud to be a part of the community.”
