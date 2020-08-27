SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Firefighters were called out to perform a water rescue after young girl who got injured and became trapped on a ledge at Carpenter Park.
The fire department was called out at 5:15 p.m. and had to launch a boat from Riverside Park to reach the 12-year-old, who was stuck on the opposite side of the bank on a ledge.
Officials said the child was jumping off the rocks when she slipped and hit the rocks.
She may have a broken leg, they said.
Crews used a boat rope to cross the water and reach her.
The girl was taken by ambulance to the hospital.
