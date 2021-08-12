GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Responders are involved in water rescues at a senior center in Gibson City.
The National Weather Service said the facility is "inundated with water." Most roadways in the area are impassable, they said.
A viewer sent WAND News a picture of roads being flooded in Gibson City Thursday.
