SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - South bound 11th St. will be closed between Madison and Jefferson streets starting Tuesday, September 13 for a water service installation by City Water, Light and Power in the 200 block.
This work is expected to take multiple days and will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
Lanes will remain closed until road surface repairs are complete.
