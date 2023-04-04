DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Vinnie's Barbee-Q is once again providing a holiday meal to those in need.
The barbecue joint will be serving up Easter dinners at the Water Street Mission on 758 N Water St in Decatur.
The meals will be served from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Easter Sunday, April 9.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
