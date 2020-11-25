DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Water Street Mission in Decatur will be providing free Thanskgiving to-go meals for the homeless and hungry Thursday.
Boxed lunches will include turkey, stuffing, macaroni and cheese, green beans, sweet potatoes, a roll, and cookie desserts.
It will be handed out from noon to 1:30 p.m. outside the mission at 758 N. Water St.
