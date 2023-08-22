CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Related illness may be picking up in the coming days as central Illinois bakes under the sun. The best idea is to stay hydrated to avoid heat connected sickness.
“Water, Water, Water,” said Brittany Anderson an Advanced Practice Nurse (APN) at OSF OnCall Urgent Care in Champaign. “Avoiding caffeinated drinks, carbonated drinks.”
Anderson tells WAND News in addition to water you can also consume sports drinks like Gatorade, Pedialyte and Propel. Those drinks help you replenish some of the electrolytes you’re losing from the hot weather.
