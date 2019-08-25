OAKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - A “Sunday Funday” is all lined up at the Hill Prairie Winery in Oakford.
Sunday is the inaugural Watermelon Festival!
The entry fee is $10 dollars, and it will benefit Brother James Court. BJC is an organization that serves and advocates for those living with developmental disabilities.
Organizers say there will be a watermelon eating contest, food and beverages, games, and more.
It's happening from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., and band Off the Wall will be performing throughout the day.