WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - For homeowners who were affected by flooding in 2018, Watseka Mayor John Allhands said there's breathing room to recover.
The mayor said the city has had over 400 boat rescues. Residents have dealt with issues of flooding multiple times. In response to that, the city is getting a $5.3 million dollar mitigation grant. This means a person can agree to having the city buy their house. The purchased house would then be demolished.
A total of 65 homes are expected to be bought off.
"What we're looking at now is we're going to put some money in people's pockets," Allhands said. "Hopefully [the city] give them a fresh start."
The grant would not have been possible if it wasn't for the Department of Natural Resources. Instead of using taxpayer money to rescue people from flooded areas, the DNR said the mitigation grant would help keep residents from experiencing any more property loss or damages.
Mayor Allhands said homes that are bought are expected to be demolished in June or July. Once the property is taken down, it's land the city will own.