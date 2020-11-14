WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - A Watseka man serving a peacekeeping mission in Egypt has been identified as one of five U.S. soldiers killed in a helicopter crash.
Sgt. Jeremy Cain Sherman, 23, was killed in the November 12 crash. He was taking part in peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers mission in Egypt, says US Army officials
Sherman enlisted in 2015 and arrived in Egypt in October. Sgt. Sherman previously deployed to Korea and Afghanistan and was UH-60 crew chief assigned to Aviation Company, Task Force Sinai.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss on November 12, 2020, of seven of our uniformed military colleagues from three countries who died in a helicopter crash during a routine mission," Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said following the crash. "I extend the Department’s condolences to the families, friends, and teammates of these service members."
Miller said the crash appears to be caused by a mechanical issue, but a full investigation in underway.
Sherman's awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Award, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
Also among the soldiers killed:
- Capt. Seth Vernon Vandekamp, 31, from Katy, Texas.
- Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Gearld Garza, 34, from Fayetteville, North Carolina
- Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, 27, from Marlborough, Massachusetts
- Staff Sgt. Kyle Robert McKee, 35, from Painesville, Ohio
Two foreign service members, one French and one Czech, were also killed.
