WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - Sandra Higgins worked hard to pay off the house she and her four dogs lived in.
Eleven days later, the house was destroyed by an electrical fire. The fire happened Feb. 2, and nowadays, she's living in a small motel room.
"I was never blessed with any children," Higgins said. "So they are my kids."
The 67-year-old admitted she doesn't know how she will make ends meet. She told WAND News life has been abundantly stressful for her. Higgins can't live with her dogs until she has a place of her own again. Higgins said she raised her dogs since they were born.
"I try not to dwell on it because I start crying," Higgins said.
The dogs are staying at a shelter for the time being. Lately, finding a home for her and her family is proving to be a challenge. Higgins said she has nothing.
"I've never been one to - you know - come out and say 'hey world, you gotta help me out or I ain't gonna make it through this,'" she said.
Despite her trails and tribulations, Higgins has something to keep her spirits up. Kind Samaritans have donated to her GoFundMe.
"I do have faith in God," Higgins said. "What do they say? One door's gotta close before another one opens."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.