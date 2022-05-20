EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Watson man involved in a 15-hour standoff with law enforcement has been arrested, the Effingham County Sheriff's Office said.
The arrest of the 37-year-old man, who WAND News is declining to name due to the nature of the story, happened early Friday. Authorities had received calls saying he was lighting fires in his yard and on Route 37, which runs at the front of his residence. He was accused of also throwing large rocks at passing cars and threatening drivers with a large knife he was holding.
When deputies arrived, he retreated to his home and refused to cooperate, authorities said. Law enforcement believed he had several firearms in his residence. Several unsuccessful attempts were made to establish communication with him.
Illinois State Police SWAT officials were requested after deputies and Effingham police set up a perimeter. Negotiators worked to contact the suspect and resolve the situation, with work lasting throughout the day and into the night on Thursday.
In the early morning hours Friday, authorities said the suspect fired a weapon from the inside of his home, striking the negotiator's armed vehicle and an outbuilding on the property.
The suspect was arrested at 4:10 a.m. Friday. After cutting his hand during the night, the suspect was taken to HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital for treatment. He was released from the hospital and is now in custody at the Effingham County Jail.
The suspect is charged with arson and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
"Sheriff Paul Kuhns was thankful for the positive outcome of the incident and recognized the restraint and patience of the tactical operators, and all of the officers involved," the Effingham County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "Like many large incidents, several area emergency service agencies were involved. Sheriff Kuhns would like to thank the Effingham City Police, Illinois State Police SWAT and Negotiators, Illinois Secretary of State Bomb Squad, Effingham County States Attorney Brian Kibler, Illinois Department of Transportation, ARCH Air Medical Service, Rural Med EMS, Watson Fire Department and Effingham County EMA.
"Sheriff Kuhns would especially like to thank the congregation of the Watson United Methodist Church for opening the doors to their dining hall and kitchen to all of the emergency responders. The generosity they showed is an outstanding example of our community."
