CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - Looking ahead to the three day weekend, you deserve to relax and so does your wallet. Despite the high prices, there are plenty of ways to celebrate without breaking the bank.
"Of course we have our parks and trails. We have over 60 parks and lots of different trails to explore," said Chelsea Norton, director of marketing at Champaign Park District.
"There's many different ways to enjoy the parks. Hang out have a meal, picnic, use the playgrounds, use the paths. That is a good way to celebrate the three-day weekend," said Laura Bleill, mom and chief at Chambana Moms.
And you cannot forget the annual Labor Day Parade. AFL-CIO will host several across Central Illinois.
"Hosted by the Champaign County AFL-CIO, that is the umbrella organization for most unions in the area. The parade and picnic the picnic are open to everyone."
Each parade is free. And while some picnics have a fee, the one in Champaign comes without a price tag.
"At the picnic there's bouncy houses, food, a band, and we usually have prizes for the kids. It's a good time."
Champaign Urbana mom, Laura Bleill, has plenty of other ideas for ways to maximize your fun, for little to no cost.
"Illinois Women's Soccer team has a game Sunday night, and it's free. So a great way to cheer on the Illini without breaking the bank."
And of course, you can always enjoy the comfort of your backyard. Also using this to spend time with those around you.
"Keep it simple, have something in the neighborhood or with your neighbors," said Bliell.
'We've all been through a rough couple of years right? Let's get everybody together, let's have some fun," said Beck.
